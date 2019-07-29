Coming out in the Aug. 29 News-Gazette, Go Outdoors — a special edition of our Thursday On The Go section — will showcase everything from biking to boating, camping to fishing, hiking to hunting. Even shooting.
That’s where Keith Coyle comes in.
At the Green Acres Sportsman’s Club — “1,200 acres of prime countryside” — they’re hosting a “Ladies That Shoot” event this Saturday.
“We’ve got a number of ladies that come out and shoot” at the club, located outside of Roberts in Ford County, Coyle said.
The event will feature an afternoon of shooting sporting clays, followed by the British tradition of high tea.
Participants need not have their own equipment — Coyle and the staff at Green Acres will fit the shooter to one of the club’s shotguns.
After shooting, Coyle’s wife, Brenda, will be serving a variety of English treats — from sandwiches to canapes, finger cakes and more. Prosecco, coffee and tea are also on the menu.
“It’s about the shooting, the hospitality and the food,” said Keith Coyle, a native of England who’s been all over the world setting up shooting clubs.
The cost is $59 for nonmembers, and much more information is at huntgreenacres.com or by calling the club at 217-395-2588.
