About two months ago, I wrote about our weekly papers getting first crack at new website-publishing software, with news-gazette.com set to switch soon.
“Soon” ended up being June 26. The switch was as seamless as possible, but with any project of this magnitude, there’s bound to be a few hiccups, and we’re working hard to iron everything out.
The most prevalent problem is that, while we have tried to make sure everything stayed in its place, the new system sometimes defines that place in a slightly different way. This was most evident with podcasts and videos. Some were available at launch of the new site, but many others had yet to make the trip, and we are working to get them where they need to be. Keep checking news-gazette.com/podcasts/ for the former, and head to ngvideos.jwpapp.com for the latter.
While the dust settles, here’s a few links for those who have seen one too many of the “404 error” pages like the one at right:
— Milestones: Have a birth, engagement, wedding or anniversary announcement? Head to news-gazette.com/site/forms/announcements/.
— Tom’s #Mailbag: Submit questions at news-gazette.com/site/forms/mailbag/toms_mailbag/.
— Illini basketball chats: Like the Mailbag, questions for beat writer Scott Richey can be submitted ahead of time at news-gazette.com/site/forms/illinois_basketball_chat/.
— Letters to the editor: The form is at news-gazette.com/site/forms/online_services/letter_editor/.
— Calendar events: To submit an entry, find the mini calendar on any page and click “Submit” at bottom right. You will need to log in if you haven’t already.
Though there have been hiccups, the switch has also enabled some new bells and whistles. For instance, clicking on the “Listen to this article” button on any story will have it read to you, podcast-style, so you can get your news without looking at your device. And there are new design options available, as evidenced in a June 30 story by staff writer Mary Schenk on the future of Li’l Porgy’s restaurant.
We hope you like the new look. I welcome feedback, and there are sure to be more things that pop up, so feel free to contact me at ndugan@news-gazette.com.