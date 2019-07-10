Debbie and Dick Johnson will celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary tonight at the Fisher Fair.
Just like always.
“We’ll have supper from one of the food stands,” Debbie said, “and then watch the tractor pull. It’s business as usual.”
The Fisher couple, married on July 10, 1971, prefers it that way. Their anniversary has always fallen smack dab in the middle of the popular fair, where they served a variety of volunteer roles for decades. Rather than interrupt their duties with, say, a movie and dinner out, Debbie and Dick marked the moment over an order of Cullers fries, “always making time for each other to spend in the grandstand,” said Debbie, adding that Dick had flowers delivered to her fair office every year.
Before tonight’s tractor pull, fair officials will recognize Debbie and Dick — as well as Mike and Janice Kuhns, Rick and Rhonda Roesch, Kathy Bateman and the late John Mumma — with Lifetime Service Awards.
“Every year we worked the fair we enjoyed it,” Debbie said. “It’s about the community involvement, seeing people you haven’t seen in awhile. It’s a joyful time.”