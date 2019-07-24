When the kids start school today at balanced-calendar Kenwood Elementary in west Champaign, they’ll notice a few additions to the grassy field next to the playground. Like a football goalpost on wheels.
The district’s decision to renovate McKinley Field means Champaign Central’s football program will begin practicing Aug. 12 outside Kenwood, where two portable trailers also have been brought in to provide temporary locker rooms and air-conditioned meeting space.
It’s a less-than-ideal setup that Central coach Tim Turner refuses to let bother him or his players, who have been issued “No Excuses” T-shirts.
“All we need is some grass, (chalked) lines and footballs, and we’ll make it work,” Turner said.
Even better: Turner plans to encourage his seniors to pair with Kenwood fifth-graders in a mentoring sort of way to make the most of an odd, one-year partnership.
“This is inconvenient for Kenwood, too,” Turner said. “This is a way for our kids to give back.”
Even though Kenwood dismisses at 2 p.m. and Central won’t start drills until 4:30 on weekdays, after-school programs might result in a practice audience. That, too, is a good thing.
“Having the little guys around watching us might provide energy,” Turner said. “I think our kids will think it’s neat.”