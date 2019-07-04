Tameana Evans will spend part of her holiday weekend brushing up on lyrics to Diana Ross songs.
The 36-year-old Danville woman won the “Night of Divas” contest put on by News-Gazette Media and WCIA. Her reward: eight tickets to the July 11 concert at State Farm Center, limo service, $500 gift certificates to Kuhn’s, Apricot Lane, Spritz Jewelers and Rod Sickler Salon & Spa and a catered pre-concert VIP event.
In other words, she’ll be treated like a diva.
“I’m not sure I’m going to be able to sleep the night before,” she said. “I’m going to be ready.”
If Evans wasn’t a Ross fan before, she is today. She said as much during an appearance on WHMS 97.5 (she’ll be on WCIA on July 11).
“I feel like a star,” said Evans, whose name was picked among 3,337 entries. “I’m not sure what to expect (the day of the concert), but I’m going to figure it out.”
Six others won concert tickets: Patrick Tieman (Bement), Carl Lohmeyer (Newman), Kerry Frerichs (Urbana), Kathy Stiebner (Champaign), Patricia Early (Rantoul) and Thomas Schweska (Springfield).