Top of the Morning, July 28, 2019
Like many, Champaign sports podcaster Keith Gibson is a huge fan of the Shop with a Cop program.
“I love what it does for kids at Christmas,” said Gibson, who supported the Clay County program in Flora where he grew up.
Saturday at Tumble Inn, he presented Champaign Police Sgt. Dave Griffet with $600 raised by the “Drinks N Dives” bar crawl. Fifty people signed up to visit five venerable drinking establishments in Oakwood, Fithian, Royal, Philo and Champaign between 1 and 7 p.m. “We’re all of an age where we have to be in bed by 9,” he laughed.
Gibson and his wife Lori have turned the garage of their southwest Champaign home into a hangout for watching sports and recording the “Behind the Mic Show” podcast, co-hosted by Sam Erwin, that mixes sports, interviews and comedy.
With 20 on the party bus waiting list, Gibson said they’ll probably organize a spring bar crawl, again for Shop with a Cop.
As for Griffet, he was thrilled with the donation to his department’s program — as long as the donors weren’t driving.
