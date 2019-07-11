Nonprofit news to share? Email news@news-gazette.com to get started.
One of the biggest fundraisers for the Mahomet Area Youth Club is experiencing another growth spurt.
New to the lineup at the 24th Run Mahomet: a Main Street Mile that will take a casual crowd of runners and walkers along Centerville Road into downtown on a Friday night — with a party to follow. It is one of five races (5K, 10K, half-marathon, half-marathon relay) that make up the Aug. 2-3 event that in 2018 helped raise $25,000 for the youth club, which serves more than 1,000 students.
Visit the youth club’s website at mahometyouth.org for entry information (fees increase after July 15) and maps. We’ll have more leading up to the festivities in the pages of our Mahomet Citizen.