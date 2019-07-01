Top of the Morning, July 1, 2019
As he announced on the air back in April, News-Gazette Media radio personality Dave Loane is hanging up the headphones on Aug. 19.
But before he goes, he’s got a few more boxes to check off.
One of those is marching in Thursday’s Champaign County Freedom Celebration Parade, which steps off at 11:05 a.m. near State Farm Center — with good viewing spots along Kirby and Lincoln avenues.
For Loane, it’ll be the 40th time he’s marched in the parade.
“I like walking in the parade to represent our company, promote our stations and see LOTS of friends,” said Loane, who’ll be joining a handful of News-Gazette Media staff in this year’s event.
He’s had some memorable moments over the years.
“I’ll never forget driving the old K104 van in the parade one year,” said Loane, who got his start at the former oldies station in town. “It had a stick shift, with a heavy duty clutch. My left leg was sore for days!”
Coming in Wednesday’s paper is the summer edition of our popular Puzzle Book.
The 32-page book features a host of fun and games — from crossword puzzles to mazes, sudoku to word searches.
Also included this time around are trivia questions on nearly every page, plus a chance to win a $50 Jarlings gift card.
As always, we'd love to know what you think about the book.