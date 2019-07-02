TOTM MTD benches

One of the C-U Mass Transit District's new benches is shown Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the bus stop at the southwest corner of South Lynn Street and West Springfield Avenue in Champaign.

 Stephen Haas
Listen to this article

Waiting for a bus in Champaign-Urbana isn’t as hard on the feet as it used to be.

At 15 “signature” stops — from Brookens Center in Urbana to Country Fair in Champaign — the C-U Mass Transit District recently installed hard-to-miss benches meant for customers to take a load off.

“They’re practical, sturdy and they blend in,” said JAY RANK, an MTD senior planner. “The idea was to make it a comfortable place to wait.”

Each bench runs about $980. There are more in storage, which the MTD will take to the streets after studying which stops draw crowds.

“We want to get a bang for our buck,” Rank said.

Vice President of News

Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.