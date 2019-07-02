Waiting for a bus in Champaign-Urbana isn’t as hard on the feet as it used to be.
At 15 “signature” stops — from Brookens Center in Urbana to Country Fair in Champaign — the C-U Mass Transit District recently installed hard-to-miss benches meant for customers to take a load off.
“They’re practical, sturdy and they blend in,” said JAY RANK, an MTD senior planner. “The idea was to make it a comfortable place to wait.”
Each bench runs about $980. There are more in storage, which the MTD will take to the streets after studying which stops draw crowds.
“We want to get a bang for our buck,” Rank said.
