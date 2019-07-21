The fourth Campference, an annual street basketball tournament meant to encourage Champaign’s younger set, is expanding across Wright Street this year.
Hosted by East Central Youth For Christ and Berean Covenant Church, the event will play out for three days on Champaign’s Hedge Road (three full courts for three age groups) starting Monday. On Thursday and Friday, the scene shifts to the parking lot to the east of Salt & Light on Philo Road in Urbana.
The Rev. Willie Comer, whose Friday night basketball league has done wonders for our community, said headlines about students fighting last school year led to the decision. “We need to take a message of hope to Urbana,” he said.
Besides basketball, third-graders and up will get breakfast, lunch and plenty of encouragement from volunteers representing several area churches. On-site registration starts at 9:30 a.m. each day with the Campference running from 10 to 1 p.m. We’ll have coverage.