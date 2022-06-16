Top of the Morning, June 16, 2022
Deciding on a name for the first alumni basketball game pitting Champaign rivals Central and Centennial was a breeze.
“A pretty easy process,” organizer Sonny Walker said. “Everyone knows Coach.”
The Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game will take place Aug. 6 on the court named after him at Centennial. Backed by Unit 4, the idea has been in the works for a couple of years, Walker said.
Carrodine coached at both schools, assisting Lee Cabutti at Central before landing the top job at Centennial from 1978 to 2000. He died in 2017.
Walker, who played and coached at Centennial, where he recently moved into a new role as assistant principal, said rosters will be announced in July and will include players with pro and college experience. The hope is to turn proceeds into scholarship opportunities within Unit 4, Walker said. That “and give the younger generation a chance to see some of these guys play,” he said. “It will be fun and competitive with a little bit of trash talk.”