Top of the Morning, June 2, 2020
Jon Blake, the general manager of O’Charley’s on Town Center Boulevard in Champaign said “it was a scary situation” Sunday when Binny’s next door was broken into.
But when he saw volunteers gather Monday morning with garbage bags to clean up Sunday’s mess, he said, “it enlightened me.”
“Lunch is on me,” he decided.
O’Charley’s gave away 60 free lunches to the volunteers, who were walking up and down Prospect Avenue cleaning near Meijer and Best Buy.
“Come together as a community, and we will come out stronger together,” Blake said.
