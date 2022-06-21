Top of the Morning, June 21, 2022
Back in the day, when auto dealerships made up Carriage Center in Champaign, an American flag welcomed everyone to the 17-acre complex off of Neil Street.
That remains true today, Old Glory waving in the wind at the busiest roundabout in these parts.
“It’s important to have a flag there,” said George Shapland, a U.S. Army veteran and local real-estate heavyweight who helped develop the original site.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty is June’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag. Coldwell Banker’s Zach Wetherell said the flag display was kept in storage as the site was marketed and redeveloped into Carriage Center Commons about 10 years ago. The high-traffic roundabout was deemed the ideal location, Wetherell said, and the flagpole was raised again in 2015.
Maintaining the impressive look, Wetherell said, has been a priority because “there’s a lot of sentimental value considering the history of the flag there.”
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.