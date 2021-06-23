Top of the Morning, June 24, 2021
The most talked-about high school graduation
party in these parts will take place July 7 in Paris, Ill., and include a diploma ceremony, a celebratory parade and one ecstatic 102-year-old.
Gladys Wright was on track to turn the tassel in 1936 when she was sidetracked by illness. Undeterred and aided by Paris Union School District 95, the Edgar County go-getter reached her goal last week by completing the necessary online coursework.
“She wants everyone to know this isn’t an honorary diploma,” Paris Superintendent Jeremy Larson said. “She’s not getting one because of her age. She did the work.”
Congratulatory notes can be mailed to Wright at 300 S. Eads Ave., Paris, IL, 61944.
Or say “good job” in person on July 7 at a party that has drawn so much attention that Larson has assembled a media kit — for good reason.
“She is a sharp, funny woman,” he said. “A good woman.”