Top of the Morning, June 25, 2020
Candidate forums for
Champaign County races will take place this fall — with a twist.
With so many uncertainties due to COVID-19 restrictions, the forum hosts will conduct them via Zoom webinar in early September. The general election is Nov. 3.
Ahead of past elections, the League of Women Voters of Champaign County and NAACP Champaign County put on open-to-the-public forums at the City Building in Champaign. That became problematic this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
League of Women Voters member Johna Von Behrens expects virtual participation from candidates in a number of races, including county board, auditor, circuit clerk, coroner and recorder of deeds, among others.
The public will be able to watch but not participate during the forums. However, as was the case before March’s primary, there will be an opportunity for anyone to submit questions for the candidates in advance. The moderator will make sure they’re asked.
“It’s important that people are informed about who they’re voting for, and this is a great way to become informed,” Behrens said. “In a way, we’ll be able to reach a lot more people.”
We’ll share more details as they emerge.