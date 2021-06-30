Top of the Morning, June 30, 2021
On his first day of work at WDWS — Jan. 7, 1987 — Larry Fredrickson was met by his boss, Jack Whitman, at the front door.
“He said, ‘Don’t expect me to do this everyday,’“ Fredrickson said.
Today, it’s our turn to meet Frederickson at the door — only to say goodbye. It’s the account executive’s final shift of a distinguished career that saw the Tons O’ Fun Band drummer drum up 35 years worth of business for our radio stations.
Visiting grandchildren tops his how-to-spend-retirement list. Three more born recently, doubling the output.
“To paraphrase Todd Rundgren, ‘I don’t want to work, I just want to bang on my drums all day!’“ Fredrickson, 68, said.
A townie who attended Bottenfield Elementary, Edison Middle School, Centennial High School, the UI and Illinois State, Fredrickson comes from a musically-gifted family. He’ll continue to rock on both on stage and on WKIO 107.9-FM, spinning tunes from 6 p.m. until midnight on the weekends.
His favorite memory?
“Watching (WDWS cohort) Jim Manley canoe around the front lawn at the radio center (on South Neil) after a particularly heavy rain storm,” he said.
His farewell message?
“I mean it when I say that my clients were one of the main reasons I’ve worked here so long. Many of them have become close friends after all of these years. It was an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to work for them.”