Top of the Morning, June 4, 2020
Of all the riveting scenes from Monday’s peaceful, purposeful protest that spanned Urbana and Champaign, the site of 89-year-old Rev. Claude Shelby marching alongside his much younger peers might top them all.
The senior pastor at Champaign’s Salem Baptist Church, dapperly dressed, hoofed it for a long stretch until the group settled in at the City Building, “marching for a good cause, a righteous cause,” he said.
If not for a faulty knee, one of the area’s oldest pastors would have made it to Champaign in delivering a message like few others in our community could.
“As a pastor, I stand on the word of God,” he said. “We have a responsibility to strive to show the right way. It was important that I did that.”
For more of the Rev. Shelby’s experience, he continues to preach on Sundays, using Facebook Live to reach stay-at-home parishioners. For a deeper look at Monday’s protest, visit news-gazette.com for our gallery and video story.