Among the awards handed out at Saturday’s annual Brookhill Buddies Breakfast at El Toro in Champaign was a trophy for the guest of honor.
It was a surprise to 94-year-old Ted Beach, known primarily for two things: helping found the group in 1996 and taking money from most of them on the golf course in Rantoul since Day 1.
“I have helped put a couple of Ted’s grandkids through college,” Topper Steinman said.
The former Illini and Champaign High great isn’t golfing as much these days, but Ted’s impact with the group – with C-U, really — remains clear. Saturday’s get-together was in part meant to “celebrate his contributions in our community,” Steinman said. His “94-year-old wit and wisdom is second to none.”
With Illini Hall of Fame daughter Becky a couple seats away, Ted accepted the surprise Lifetime Award. Denny Steger, the group’s CEO who is moving, and John Brusveen, the next CEO, also were recognized by the Buddies, a collection of movers-and-shakers who have been playing at Brookhill Golf Course three times a week for years.
Founders included Ted, Gene Vance, Dick Petry, Jerry Johnson, Jim McNabney, Dale Hughes and Bob Kidd.
“Ted’s ability to keep a bunch of misfits organized and having fun with a genuine competitive golfing edge … has been awesome,” Steinman said.