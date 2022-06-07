Top of the Morning, June 7, 2022
The Rockome Train was built by Elvan Yoder in the 1950s as a way to transport visitors to every nook and cranny of Rockome Gardens in Arcola.
Working with a machine shop in Arthur, Yoder covered a tractor with a train-like facade and attached two wagons with plenty of seating. The train was popular not only at Rockome Gardens but for parades and “rides through the country,” Elvan’s son, Dale Yoder, said. “I’m glad to see it kept as part of the family.”
At the Rockome Gardens auction in 2015, Steve Kauffman — a cousin of Dale’s — purchased the train and maintains it to this day. On Saturday, it will take passengers to and from a first-of-its-kind cemetery walk as part of the 2022 Raggedy Rally in Arcola. It’ll depart the Best Western parking lot at 2 p.m., 3 and 4 for the short trip to Arcola Township Cemetery to meet locals impersonating the Gruelle family of Raggedy Ann fame.
Kevin Kauffman, Steve’s brother, who drove the train at last fall’s Broomcorn Festival, can attest to its endurance if not giddyup: “10 mph or under,” he said. “But it still runs well for that old of a tractor.”
Visit Arcola Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for more on the Raggedy Rally, which kicks off Thursday.