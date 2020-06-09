Top of the Morning, June 9, 2020
We’re honoring the Class of 2020 throughout the summer
Today at the Township Town Hall on Kearns Drive in Champaign, Judah Christian graduate Lauren Poetzel will be presented the $2,000 Carolyn Langan Scholarship based on scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay the Wheaton College-bound difference-maker penned.
Poetzel, selected by Township Officials of Illinois from 70 applicants, is most deserving. An Illinois State Scholar (5.44 grade-point average on a 5.0 scale) who received dozens of academic awards and service-club recognition, she was a go-getter after school, too, from drama to sports to student government.
She also wracked up nearly 300 hours of community service, lending a hand on church trips to Peru, delivering food to firefighters and showing pre-schoolers the ropes.
“An exceptional young lady who is destined to accomplish great things,” Champaign Township trustee Ernie Hoffman said. “Her scholastic achievement is spectacular, and her community service is extensive.”