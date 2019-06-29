Top of the Morning, June 29, 2019
The star of the show weighs 700 pounds, stands 4 foot tall and loves to have his whiskers scratched.
One other thing: He poops a lot.
See for yourself at 2 p.m. today at West Side Park when — back by popular demand — the Cow Drop returns to the Tolono Fun Days.
“I just hope he doesn’t get shy,” BRAD CLEMMONS said about Ray, one of six head of Holstein on his farm in Tolono Township.
Here’s how the Cow Drop works:
Ray will wander a 30-foot-square fenced-in area divided into 100 numbered squares and, well, let loose. The owner of the square with the most mess in it wins cash.
“It draws a crowd,” said BOB SCHWEIGHART, the “Cow Commissioner” who helped resurrect an event he said last took place more than a decade ago in Tolono. “It’s unique because you’re betting on a cow to do his thing.”
Clemmons volunteered 15-month-old Ray fresh off an appearance at the Ford County Fair. He’s confident Ray won’t keep his fans waiting, but just in case, he planned to feed him extra corn Friday night.
“A cow is supposed to poop 15 times a day, so we should be fine,” Clemmons said. “It helps that he’s used to being around people. He’s just a great big puppy dog.”