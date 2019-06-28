Campers at Champaign’s Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club not only enjoyed the stories that were read to them this week — they also got to keep the books.
The club partnered with the AbbVie Innovation Center, located in the University of Illinois Research Park, to have its volunteers read books — and then hand-deliver them — to the campers, as part of AbbVie’s Week of Possibilities campaign.
“We wanted to introduce enjoying books,” said ELIZABETH GOLDSMITH-CONLEY, a Champaign resident who works as a literary specialist for Don Moyer. “We found that low-income kids don’t have books at home, so we’re aiming to develop a library in their home.”
The book each child received depended on their age. “The Giving Tree” by SHEL SILVERSTEIN was read to 5- and 6-year-olds; “Emmanuel’s Dream: The True Story of Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah” by LAURIE ANN THOMPSON was read to 7- and 8-year-olds; and “Wonder” by R.J. PALACIO was read to 9- and 10-year-olds.
Additionally, Don Moyer received a $4,500 grant to buy books from First Book Market Place. The club is interested in using the money to buy more graphic novels and e-subscriptions, give free books to students at the end of school years and possibly start a book club for parents and students alike.
On to my weekend recommendations:
Today
“All That,” 7 p.m., Nickelodeon
You might remember the original “All That” from the '90s. Nickelodeon has resurrected the show for the 21st century, featuring new and old faces alike, including Keenan Thompson, an original cast member who went on to a 16-seasons-and-counting run on "Saturday Night Live."
Saturday
“Remember the Titans,” 8:30 p.m., E!
No, this is not a mistake. The channel famous for heavily featuring the Kardashians gives us the classic sports drama about a high school football team facing — and overcoming — racial issues.
Sunday
“The Nineties,” 8 p.m., CNN
The focus of this episode: television shows. Go behind the scenes in the filming of “Friends,” “Seinfeld” and “The Sopranos.”