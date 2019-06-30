DAVE LEAKE’s retirement didn’t get off to the most thrilling of starts.

“This will be a boring answer,” said the longtime head of Parkland College’s Staerkel Planetarium, “but (I) mowed the lawn.”

But he’s getting the hang of it. This weekend, he’s in Colorado for the Rocky Mountain Star Stare to “view the summer Milky Way under pristine skies 7,000 feet above sea level,” he said. “It’s an experience that’ll make you weak in the knees.”

On Thursday, he’ll return to C-U as grand marshal of the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade, appropriately themed “Flight in Space.”

“Of course, I was honored, but I figured the first 37 people they asked turned them down, and they finally got down to me,” he said. “I guess it was a perfect storm with me retiring and the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. Watching the Apollo missions as a kid got me interested in space exploration, so it all fit.

“It’s quite an honor to be selected. I’m proud and humbled.”

Here’s more from Leake, whose last day at Parkland was June 22:

How’d it feel walking out the door for the last time?

“Very mixed feelings. In a way it was business as usual, just as I usually lock up the place on a Friday night. But it was also like leaving home to move somewhere else. I gave 30 years of my life to the planetarium. It was strange turning the Zeiss (star projector) switch to ‘off’ for potentially the last time. That machine and I have spent a lot of time together. There were no tears, but I found myself looking around a lot and remembering some of the good times from the past.”

How was the sendoff?

“The staff threw me a nice party with a ‘black hole cake’ and a few of our student workers (some from a few years ago) attended. I may have even had at least one adult beverage, but that’s all you’re getting out of me.”

Do you normally attend the parade?

“We attended every year when the kids were young. I recall pushing a stroller around to get a good spot on the parade route. After the kids (now ages 26 and 29) left home, we may have missed one or two, but it’s still a very good time and a lot of fun. The CU Astronomical Society has won awards for their float the last two years. Wait until you see what they have come up with this year.”

Plans going forward?

“NOT grading quizzes and homework at midnight is high on my list. I have an iron in the fire that I hope develops into a post-retirement job. Besides that (and cleaning out the garage), I’m hoping that this Colorado star party will reinvigorate me and allow me to recapture what fascinated me about the sky back in fifth grade. I have been very lucky to be paid to do my hobby over the last 30 years, but now I need to separate the job from the hobby. It’s not as easy as it sounds.”