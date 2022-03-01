Top of the Morning, March 1, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Sydney Murphy (Instagram: @_sydneymurphy_; Snapchat: @smurph890).
The rising cost of fuel is of little concern for Sydney Murphy.
Paxton “is a small town,” the PBL senior said, “so my work, home and school are all within less than a mile of each other with no traffic. This means I typically only have to fill up my gas tank once a month.”
Murphy is headed to Illinois State to study creative writing. But she still has plenty on her high school plate, from spring break in Florida to Senior Skip Day to graduation on May 27. “There’s only been one normal graduation since I started high school,” she said. “I’m just glad I get to have a graduation ceremony!”
At PBL, Murphy played volleyball and participated in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and Get Involved, Value Everyone (GIVE). She’s on the yearbook team and works at one of the city’s most popular stops, Just Hamburgers.
She’s an avid reader and wonderful writer for her age. Just don’t ask her to get behind the mic.
“The worst moments of my high school career have been any day I’ve had to give a presentation or speak in front of my class,” she said.
“I would much rather write speeches than give them.”