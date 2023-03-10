Happy 100th anniversary to the Stephen A. Douglas chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
On March 1, the milestone was celebrated at Tuscola’s Ironhorse Golf Club with 50 DAR members attending a luncheon.
The chapter was honored with a proclamation from the city of Tuscola, which designated March 1 as Stephen A. Douglas chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Day.
Tuscola city administrator Drew Hoel represented Mayor Dan Kleiss at the event. State Sen. Chapin Rose attended and brought a proclamation from the Illinois Senate recognizing the achievement.
“We are so excited about the event. We were very fortunate to have officers from national, state and district besides 28 of our chapter members there,” Chapter Regent Martha Burris said.
A chapter book with more than 50 pages was given away as well as Christmas ornaments and a 100-year anniversary pin.
The luncheon wrapped up the anniversary celebration. The organizing committee held its final session Thursday.
The chapter meets the first Wednesday of every month (except for July and August). The purpose is with education, patriotism and historic preservation.
Burris has been involved for 39 years with the DAR. Her late mother, Charlotte Wax, was the oldest member until her passing in December. She was 103 and had been a member for 49 years.