The IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament isn’t the only high-level hoops show in town this weekend.
Two more IHSA basketball state finals are playing out in Champaign as players in the organization’s Unified and wheelchair divisions showcase their talents.
“You’ll see a lot of co-branded items between the IHSA and Special Olympics,” IHSA assistant executive director Dan Le said of the Unified tournament. “This is a neat partnership between both organizations to put this on for the students and the schools involved.”
The Unified tournament kicked off Friday at the UI’s Activities and Recreation Center and will continue throughout this morning with third-place and championship games and an awards ceremony.
“Every sport or activity that we are blessed to be involved with is a great opportunity for those kids,” Le said. “It’s important to those kids and those students and those coaches. We definitely want to put on a great show and a great event and make it just as valuable and as important as any other sport or activity that we put on.”
Today’s wheelchair tournament will also take place at the ARC and includes a round-robin format comprised of five teams.
Joshua Pierce — a student at St. Thomas More — is competing on the Peoria Wildcats. The Wildcats will play four times over the course of the day with games from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.