Top of the Morning, March 12, 2022
Danville boys’ basketball coach Durrell Robinson tries to stay off the court during competitive games nowadays, but the 1995 all-stater with the Vikings is making a reprisal on Sunday.
The Assembly Church in Danville, where Robinson’s wife, Tammy, is the praise and worship leader, will host a game featuring Robinson; Danville football and wrestling coach Marcus Forrest, who played football at Vanderbilt; and other former Danville players and church members against some of the church’s younger congregants.
“I’ve heard some people say it’s going to be very entertaining,” Robinson said. “I tell them, ‘Yeah, you’re probably going to smell a lot of Icy-Hot and Bengay’ …The great thing about it is it’s going to be half-court. That’s where it’s better for the old school.”
Robinson said he’s been asked about Forrest’s participation in particular after Forrest received a heart transplant in February 2021. Forrest, though, has been active as ever lately, Robinson said, taking on duties as the school’s head wrestling and assistant girls’ track coach.
“People were like, ‘Man, will he be OK?’” Robinson said. “I’m like, ‘I can’t get him to sit down.’”
The game takes place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at The Assembly of Danville. Admission is free, but concessions will be available, and donations will be encouraged, with the money going to the church’s summer youth trip.
“We figure any (money) is a bonus,” Robinson said. “My wife wants to do it to provide a positive environment, for people in the community to come out and have a little fun.”