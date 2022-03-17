Top of the Morning, March 17, 2022
It might be hard to top John Emkes’ first Illinois basketball memory: rushing the floor after Tyler Griffey’s layup shocked No. 1 Indiana in 2013.
Not that the St. Matthew Catholic School fifth-grader — and our special-section cover boy — needed any more reason to root for the Illini.
After all, dad Kyle grew up in Mahomet and ran cross-country for the Illini. Mom Melissa was a volleyball standout at Champaign Central and, after a decorated career at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, was hired as a volunteer assistant coach on the Illini volleyball staff (2007-08).
So John and brother Vince, a first-grader at St. Matt’s, come by their orange-and-blue roots honestly.
When it comes to how far the Illini will go this year, that’s where some sibling rivalry comes into play.
John thinks the Illini will get tripped up by Arizona. Vince, ever the optimist, has the Illini pegged for the Elite Eight — at least.