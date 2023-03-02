In her third year as an English teacher at BHRA, Lindsey Andrews once was a three-sport standout at the high school in Bismarck. Kids in her classroom were reminded of that during Wednesday’s annual Career Day, where portraits of her visits to The News-Gazette in 2015 played on the big screen during a presentation on journalism.
Needless to say, the students were impressed.
Thanks to BHRA for including us at Career Day. And thanks to Andrews for playing along to help show the community impact we’ve made all these years.