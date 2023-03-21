Congrats, state champs
One of the area’s most dominant prep programs — Uni High’s Scholastic Bowl team — delivered again over the weekend.
The defending IHSA champs romped to at least their 10th state title, going back-to-back for the third time in the school’s rich academic history. They answered questions of all kinds — history, literature, science — quickly and flawlessly.
Does it ever get old?
“No,” senior captain Arjun Kala said.
The Illineks are definitely a no-nonsense bunch, perhaps one reason for their Scholastic Bowl stranglehold. Asked how they celebrated Saturday’s runaway at Heartland Community College in Normal, Kala said: “The team doesn’t usually celebrate our wins, we celebrate by studying and focusing on our next competition.”
Coached by Kaila Simpson, the Illineks handily beat three teams before lapping Piasa Southwestern for the Class 1A title.
The trophy was on display Monday — Uni’s first day back from spring break — but generated little interest, Simpson said. News of the team’s feat, Simpson said, was met with “stares of disinterest. ... I think most of their peers expect them to do well so when they do, it’s not a huge ordeal. I believe they deserve more recognition for all their hard work. They study relentlessly and are incredibly good players, strategically speaking”
What’s the secret?
“Doing out best to consistently practice with our teammates,” Kala said. “This helps a lot for formats like IHSA where you have to work together on bonuses. In general, focusing on categories you like and hearing as many questions as possible is the best way to improve, whether that’s through reading packets, scrimmaging or using databases.”