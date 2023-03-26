This fall, Savoy-based Triptych Brewing will distribute 100 cases of beer devoted to a very special dog.
Those cans, history tells us, won’t last long on the shelves.
“Having a pet on the can of beer … people tend to gravitate toward those,” Triptych general manager Michael Miller said. “It’s always a good story — and it’s for a good cause.”
Since 2016, Triptych and the Champaign County Humane Society have combined two all-time favorites — dogs and beer — to generate interest in the annual Mutt Strut, a benefit “to keep the shelter, adoptions and medical programs operating.” This year’s Strut is May 6 at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana, where Top Dog 2023 will be celebrated.
Among the many rewards for the fundraising champ: A beer can of his or her own.
Last year’s Top Dog, tongue-wagging Zipporah, was featured on cans of Zippity Brew Da, distributed throughout the state.
The promotion is popular with pet owners, CCHS executive director Mary Tiefenbrunn said, although it might rank second with the four-legged crowd behind the Strut’s peanut butter-licking contest.
“I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t enjoy seeing their dog on a can of beer,” Tiefenbrunn said.
Mutt Strut registration opens Monday. Visit
cuhumane.org to get started.
PODCAST: Hickory Point Bank President Dan Marker and Mary Tiefenbrunn talked ‘all things dog’ on Thursday’s ‘Penny’ on WDWS.