For Guen Montgomery, the delay of the opening of the University of Illinois’ brand new Siebel Center for Art and Design means extra time.
The assistant professor with the UI School of Art and Design is asking for submissions from the community for the Urbana Champaign Crochet Coral Reef project, which will be cobbled together to decorate the new building. The project was supposed to be installed this spring, when the building was originally set to open, but it will now be finished in September.
“Ultimately, it comes together and sort of looks like an actual coral reef,” Montgomery said, “because it’s comprised of all of these tiny little shaped parts that make this beautiful, aggregate thing.”
The project was initiated by Australian-born sisters Margaret and Christine Wertheim, who used a model created by a Cornell mathematician to teach people how to crochet them. They’ve initiated projects that have been displayed at museums around the world. Wertheim gave a virtual lecture at the UI last fall to kick off the project that was attended by over 100 participants.
Coral reefs fascinate mathematicians, scientists, and artists alike because of their wavy form factor, which results in what is known as a hyperbolic form. That form factor flies in the face of a basic rule of traditional Euclidean geometry, the parallel postulate.
The project is meant to bring to light the damage done to coral reefs by changes to the environment, including shifts in temperature, light or nutrients, in a process called coral reef bleaching.
The Urbana-Champaign version of the project will be “in places that are kind of out of the way, but so that you’re kind of living with the coral as you’re visiting the design center or working in the design center,” Montgomery said.
Participants can use yarn, but they’re also encouraged to use innovative recycled materials like plastic bags and old clothing cut into strips. Those who want to participate can find out more at the Urbana Champaign Satellite Reef Facebook Group.
“We’re thrilled. I’m glad for the extra time because I think it’s going to allow us to do something even more exciting and get more people involved,” Montgomery said. “Because even when you design a community project, if it starts in the university, it can kind of be hard to get it far enough out in the community and really invite everyone to participate.
“It’s the Urbana-Champaign Satellite reef, so we really want it to be Urbana-Champaign residents who are making this reef. So, my enthusiasm is about this opportunity to get this huge mass of material made from all of these different people, collaborating on this art project during a time when a lot of people are looking for connection.”