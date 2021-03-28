Top of the Morning, March 28, 2021
This time, Jeff Lindsey didn’t mind hitting a car with his tee shot. In fact, he was aiming for it on Thursday while on the driving range at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet.
“It’s fun to have a target like that,” he said.
The course — hoping to “spruce up the range a bit,” pro David Sebestik said — bought the beater last year and placed it about 160 yards out. The idea worked as golfers regularly take aim at adding their own dent. When they do, others on the range often stop and applaud.
“Not only is the car a large target for our golfers, but it provides nice feedback when a ball bangs off the outer shell,” said Sebestik, adding that “the car was stripped of all glass and doesn’t have an engine, either, so it’s safe to hit.”
Lindsey (Mahomet-Seymour High Class of 1966) said it makes a “metallic clink” when he connects with the four-wheeled target. Back in the day, he remembers plunking a car with an errant shot as it tooled down South Neil Street while he was playing the former par-3 course in Champaign.
“I don’t mind hitting this one at all,” he said.