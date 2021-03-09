Top of the Morning, March 9, 2021
March Madness updates
Our full-page tribute to Illinois basketball players and coaches continues through March 24. So far, Photo Editor Robin Scholz and beat writer Scott Richey have covered Giorgi Bezhanishvili (Thursday), Zach Griffith (Friday), Andre Curbelo (Saturday), Ayo Dosunmu (Sunday) and Da’Monte Williams
- (C-4 today).
To order single copies or the full set, reach out to circulation manager Bob Cicone at 217-351-5334 or via email at bcicone@news-gazette.media.
- Coming Wednesday: Our 12-page special section previewing the Illini’s bid for their first Big Ten tournament title since 2005.
We’ll publish NCAA tournament brackets in print next Tuesday along with what we hope will be a commemorative Big Ten tournament section. On March 18, we’ll look ahead to the NCAA tournament. Finally, on March 31, we’ll publish a Final Four preview — should Brad Underwood’s Illini make it.
Want in? Reach out to advertising director Jackie Martin at 217-351-5275 or via email at jmartin@news-gazette.media.
Richey, Scholz and Colin Likas will be in Indianapolis to complement off-site coverage from Loren Tate, Bob Asmussen and Matt Daniels
- .
Also headed to Lucas Oil Stadium: the radio team of Brian Barnhart, Deon Thomas and Ed Bond. It’s the crew’s second road trip in a season curtailed by COVID-19 (the other was another trip to Indy for the game against Baylor). Every other road game this season saw Barnhart and Co. work from a makeshift studio inside Bielfeldt Building on campus.
“The UI folks did a great job helping us do that,” Barnhart said, “but there’s nothing like being there.”
More on radio: Host Scott Beatty will kick off a series of expanded “SportsTalk” shows from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday on WDWS 1400-AM.