Top of the Morning, March 10, 2020
In Wednesday’s News-Gazette, we’ll publish a 20-page preview of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, which starts that day in Indianapolis.
It’s the first of two special sections devoted to the Illini’s return to prominence. Next week, the focus shifts to the NCAA tournament.
Our expanded radio coverage begins with Thursday’s “SportsTalk,” hosted by Scott Beatty from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The two-hour show — airing on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM — tips off at 4 p.m.
On Friday, “A Penny For Your Thoughts” is 9-11:30 a.m. on WDWS and includes check-ins with Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and fans at the Illinois pregrame party in downtown Indianapolis. Our “GameDay” broadcast runs from 11:30 to tipoff at approximately 1:30.
