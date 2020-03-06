College Football Reporter/Columnist

Part of the charm of living in Champaign-Urbana: endless, diverse entertainment options.

— Tonight at Parkland College’s Staerkel Planetarium, you can learn all about tornadoes. As part of the James B. Kaler Science Lecture Series, meteorologist Andrew Pritchard will present “Chasing Tornadoes: It’s not what you think!”

The talk, scheduled for 7 p.m., will discuss tornado formation and dispel misconceptions about storm chasing.

Pritchard, a Parkland and Northern Illinois alum, operates Chambana Weather. Tickets for the lecture series are $2 and sold at the door.

Centennial HS Archery Tournament Centennial Archery hosted the firstCharger Classic in 2018.

— The Centennial High School archery team hosts its third annual Charger Classic (above) on Saturday.

More than 900 archers representing 30 schools are expected to compete. It is the second-largest tournament in the state.

The event is being held at the Centennial gym. Competition starts at 8 a.m. and will run to 9 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend. Tickets are $3.

On to my weekend recommendations:

TODAY

“The Most Dangerous Animal of All,” 9 p.m., FX

Based on a best-selling book, the four-part docuseries tells the story of Gary L. Stewart, who searched for the father who abandoned him as a child.

SATURDAY

“Saturday Night Live,” 10:30 p.m., NBC

Current James Bond Daniel Craig hosts for the second time with The Weeknd as musical guest.

SUNDAY

Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m., BTN

Last time the Big Ten rivals met — Feb. 2 in Iowa City — there was a brief postgame scuffle. The rematch should be interesting.

