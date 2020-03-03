Top of the Morning, March 3, 2020
Much of the credit for our latest national honor goes to the high school students who visit our newsroom three times a year.
Our “Faces Of The Fall” project (watch our video story here) was singled out by Editor & Publisher in the magazine’s annual “10 News Publishers That Do It Right!” list published in its March issue. The News-Gazette (honorable mention) was among a group of 20 news outlets — including Chicago’s Tribune and Sun-Times — recognized for “bright and creative ideas taking place around our industry.”
We produce three “Faces” each school year, inviting high schoolers in for photographs, radio spots and social media opportunities. We’ll do it again March 15.
It’s the fifth time since 2015 that The News-Gazette has been tabbed by Editor & Publisher in its “Do It Right” edition. Previously, the N-G was honored for its engagement strategy (Top 10), video implementation (honorable mention), “High School Confidential” (honorable mention) and, last year, a newsroom-wide podcast push (Top 10).
