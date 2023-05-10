Maryland softball picked up a bunch of new fans on Tuesday as they practiced for the Big Ten tournament.
Working out at Tuscola High’s field in Douglas County ahead of today’s opener, the Terrapins greeted with open arms students from Suzanne Rominger’s special education class.
“We were enjoying the nice weather and saw a softball team practicing,” said teacher Taylor Wilks, who was subbing for Rominger. “We asked if we could watch, and the coach said ‘Make yourself at home.’”
With country music blaring — “the kids’ favorite,” Wilks said — the wide-eyed students took in practice before being invited on the field to meet the players and pose for pictures.
“The kids felt really important,” said Wilks, a 2016 Tuscola grad. “The whole team was clapping and cheering for them. It was really cool.”
Maryland opens against Iowa at 4:30 p.m. today at Eichelberger Field. Wilks said her students asked if she “could score tickets” and if their new favorite team would be returning to practice some more.
“They asked if they could do it again tomorrow,” Wilks said. “They were so happy.”