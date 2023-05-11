Ahead of Champaign Post 24’s participation in our annual Poppy Distribution Day on May 25, an update on the group’s monthly award for proper display of the American flag.
April’s recipient (left): Champaign Fire Department’s Station No. 3 on Bradley Avenue. Old Glory is easy to spot outside one of the oldest and tiniest stations, which is dedicated to John Ely, fire chief from 1908 to ‘40.
May’s recipient (right): Carle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Champaign. Chuck Zelinsky presented the plaque to Carle’s Bruce Roch, saying Post 24 “salutes Carle for their commitment of displaying the American flag at their facilities throughout Champaign.”
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net