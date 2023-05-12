For Philo’s Preston Bollman, the best thing about winning Parkland College’s 20th annual David Jones Persuasive Speaking Contest wasn’t the $500 he received.
It was knowing another $500 went to the focus of his speech, Challenged Athletes Foundation.
“I was happy to spread the word,” the 19-year-old Parkland freshman said. “It was important to me.”
Bollman, a St. Thomas More grad, entered the contest on the advice of his professor, Jody Littleton. His topic was near and dear to the family, as his brother Sterling’s wife, Kristyn, is paraplegic.
“Not only did I get to talk about an amazing charity, but I gained confidence in myself as well,” said Preston, who celebrated over Jet’s Pizza with his mother, Bridgett.
He figured he was doing well when, during his speech, “I saw the judges nodding their heads. I was nervous going in but definitely glad I did it.”
St. Joseph’s Becca Steinbach of St. Joseph was second with her speech for Make-A-Wish Foundation. Urbana’s Abigael Johnson of Urbana was third (C-U at Home) followed by Urbana’s Hannah Null (Earth Justice), Shawneetown’s Ashlynd Norvask (UP Center of Champaign County) and Savoy’s Yafa Issa (Doctors Without Borders, USA).
Preston plans to attend the University of Illinois ahead of a career in human resources.
“Getting into human resources, I’m going to have to give a lot of presentiations,” he said. “This will enhance my ability.”