Former St. Joseph-Ogden softball standout Hannah Dukeman is making an impact at Ball State — on and off the field.
Dukeman and teammate Emma Eubank are using their name, image and likeness to raise money for a good cause: their brightly-colored cleats will be auctioned off to fund cancer research on Sept. 15.
“Emma and I are kind of doing something a little bit different just because everything we get, we’re not getting anything for ourselves,” Dukeman said. “It’s going all towards raising awareness and funds for cancer research at St. Jude’s (Children’s Research Hospital), so it’s like the opposite of what you might hear from, you know, the other big athletes in college.”
Cancer has long been a cause that’s held a special meaning for Dukeman and Eubank. Both hope to work in cancer research following their time at Ball State; Dukeman is a double-major in pre-med preparation and biology.
“I became passionate about cancer, probably the most in the last few years starting during (the pandemic),” Dukeman said. “I lost two grandparents during the time to cancer, and one of them was like my rock, my biggest supporter, we were always together, and he passed away during (the pandemic) to cancer.”
Their cause has already reached people well beyond Ball State’s fanbase in northern Indiana. It’s even reached Champaign organically.
“I have a cousin, he’s 12 years old, he goes to Edison Middle School,” Dukeman said. “He said he was sitting at lunch one day and one of his friends walks up to him and was like, ‘Did you guys see these two girls playing college softball? They’re raising money for cancer, and they designed these cool cleats,’ and my cousin was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, that’s my cousin.’”