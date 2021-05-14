Top of the Morning, May 14, 2021
Wondering what the renovated South Side Elementary looks like? Or rebuilt Dr. Howard Elementary? Or fixed-up Central or Centennial?
Well, you’ll get your chance to see starting Monday, as the Champaign school district is hosting a string of open houses for area residents.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday:
- Central High School, 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday:
- Centennial High School, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday:
- Dr. Howard, 4-6 p.m.
May 24:
- South Side, 4-6 p.m. Live music at McKinley Field to the south follows at 6:30.
There will also be a chance to say farewell to outgoing Superintendent Susan Zola.
“We really want to invite the community members in to see the upgrades and take a look at the projects and how their tax dollars are working for them to help educate our children,” said STACEY MOORE, the district’s chief communications officer. “We are hoping folks will come out.”
District officials have been fielding questions about when the public would be allowed in. COVID-19 concerns have been a factor.
The district is asking visitors to wear masks during the open houses.
Officials aren’t sure what kind of crowd to expect.
“We hope that the timing is right — and it’s spread out over the four days — for our community members to go see all four of these buildings,” Moore said. “That would really be great.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.