Top of the Morning, May 15, 2022
When the Rotary Club of Champain held its first Action Auction on June 4, 1977, it was hoping to raise $15,000 to help build a pavilion at Lake of the Woods. The end result: $32,000 and the start of something really good.
“We were proud of what we were able to do,” said Champaign’s Jim Acheson, then-president of the club, “and took it from there.”
One of our community’s most successful goodwill initiatives continues today. The 16th Action Auction — the event is held every three years — is Friday at the I Hotel and Conference Center, bigger and better than ever. Raffle items ranging from a year’s worth of homemade pies to Super Bowl LVII tickets (A-6-7) will benefit not only the featured charity — the Stephens Family YMCA’s ‘Y On The Fly’ program — but scores of nonprofits in need of a boost.
That was the goal in ‘76 when club member Bill Kuhne pitched the idea. Acheson appointed Don Moyer to run the auction at Champaign’s Round Barn Centre, where raffle items included use of a 46-passenger Illini Swallow bus for a day (up to 300 miles). The value: $375.
This year’s goal: $200,000.
Friday’s lineup includes former Illini great Deon Thomas as emcee and Rick and Jeanene Stephens as event honorees.
Visit champaignrotary.org to submit bids, purchase tickets or simply donate to the cause.