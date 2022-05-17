Top of the Morning, May 17, 2022
The bench is in a perfect location, greeting visitors to the Champaign Park District’s home of slow-pitch softball at Dodds Park. “It’s very visible,” Mark Walters said, “and links a little of the proud C-U softball past to present.”
Walters and several of his former English Brothers teammates gathered Monday night to dedicate tributes to their fallen slow-pitch friends: a bench and tree meant to honor Bart Wills and three other Hall of Famers who died recently (Billy Aten, Mutt Bernett and Steve Ward).
The popular Wills was instrumental in getting English Brothers inducted into the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame in 2020. The ceremony, however, was postponed due to the pandemic. Wills died before the team was honored last fall.
About 10 years ago, Walters and Wills played on a team comprised of much younger players, including Mark’s son, Cam. “As Bart always does, he bonds with people,” Mark said. “Two of the young men (on that team), Brian Murphy and Jordan Svymbersky, approached me about honoring Bart with a tree and a plaque.
“From there … we reached out to the English Brothers softball family and quickly raised enough money to fund the project.”
The tree and bench went in last fall and were celebrated Monday at an event put on by Eric Meyer and Pia’s, a longtime supporter of the once-thriving sport of slow-pitch softball.
“Hopefully this bench will connect today’s players and fans to a glimpse of some of the rich C-U softball history,” Walters said.