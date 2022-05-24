Top of the Morning, May 24, 2022
At 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Ann Rhoton will begin planting American flags along Fox Drive to point the patriotic way to our annual Poppy Distribution Day in the parking lot of The News-Gazette and radio stations WDWS/WHMS/WKIO.
The host of “Standard Time” on WDWS and a Champaign American Legion Post 24 Auxiliary member, Rhoton has organized the drive-thru since Day 1, logging long hours for a very good cause.
“What keeps me motivated is to help veterans and their families that are in need of medical assistance,” she said, “as well as the idea of helping active-duty military and their families.”
For 12 hours starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, eight area American Legion posts will hand out poppies at 2101 Fox Drive. “It’s a chance to thank a veteran, pick up a poppy for Memorial Day and give what you so choose,” said Rhoton, who will be on site for the duration.
The goal: Top last year’s proceeds ($2,953).
The schedule:
6 to 7:30 a.m.: Sidney Post 433
7:30 to 9: Urbana Post 71
9 to 10:30: Mahomet Post 1015
10:30 to noon: Champaign Post 24
Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Shawna Morrison Collegiate Post 2019
1:30 to 3: Pesotum Post 580
3 to 4:30: Savoy Post 1492
4:30 to 6: Rantoul Post 287
Coming Friday: A rundown on area Memorial Day ceremonies.