Rita Corson, a friendly and retired 67-year-old from Macomb, doesn’t know a lick about pro wrestling. But her work on a WWE-themed quilt sure made an impression on the 12-year-old at Cunningham Children’s Home who received her handiwork.
Corson was told of the boy’s reaction — “overjoyed and speechless” — by a Cunningham staffer during a Friday phone call.
“Hearing that brought tears to my eyes,” said Corson, a lifelong quilter and frequent contributor to Cunningham’s annual Festival of Quilts. Organziers are hoping to raise $70,000 with 140 quilts and 70 centerpieces available Friday and Saturday in Urbana and online.
Wintering in Palm Harbor, Fla., Corson connected on Facebook Marketplace with Mary Lou Flynn, who was offering “a carload of quilting stuff because she was downsizing,” Courson said. “Turns out she lived two blocks away.”
Flynn had started the WWE quilt, which Corson was happy to finish — even though she had no idea of the logo’s meaning. “If it had Cubs or Cards, I would have recognized that as baseball,” she said. “I thought some little boy would love it just because of the colors.”
Corson donated it in August to Cunningham, where it hit 12-year-old Tommy like a Dick the Bruiser elbow — in a good way. Corson was told “his jaw dropped in open shock.”
It won’t get her to Wrestlemania 40, but Corson said Tommy’s story at least made her aware of the sport.
“I might have to check it out,” she said. “I’m just happy that I was able to bring some comfort to him.”