Top of the Morning, May 31, 2022
Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies were made better by the prep work done by so many volunteers at so many area cemeteries.
On Saturday at Mount Hope in Champaign, Chris Lugardo and kids from St. Matthew Cub Scout Pack 121 helped decorate graves of veterans, an annual project started a decade ago.
“First, it’s a great way to teach respect for the military,” Lugardo said. “Also, there’s an element of reverence and patriotism.”
American Legion Post 24’s Alan Stynchula also planted flags and applied stickers at Mount Hope and Roselawn Cemetery, where more than 400 veterans are buried. He’s an Air Force veteran from a military family (his parents, Frank and Mabel, are buried in Danville National Cemetery). Stynchula was joined by a host of others — of all ages — who chipped in.
That included 3-year-old Layla Patterson, who tagged along — and held her own — with her parents and grandparents. “She was a trooper,” Stynchula said. “Those little legs put in a lot of miles.”
Post 24’s J.R. Stillwell, an 87-year-old Army veteran who has participated in Memorial Day ceremonies at Mount Hope since 1948, appreciated Saturday’s turnout, the largest since before the pandemic. “It shows honor and respect,” he said.