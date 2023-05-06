Students, parents and community members will have a chance to meet Urbana High School’s new administration team Monday night.
Incoming Principal Jesse Guzman and Assistant Principals Jessica Hines and Melissa Kearns will be on hand — along with current Assistant Principals Christine Rinkenberger and Steve Waller — in the school’s cafeteria from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for not only our staff and students and families, but our community members to come in and kind of meet everyone who’s going to be overseeing the high school next year,” Urbana School District 116 spokesperson Katherine Tellez said.
“It’s a great opportunity to talk to them and have them learn your face, (and) they learn a little bit about maybe some of their ideas for next year.”
All three ocurrently serve in the same capacities at Jefferson Middle School in Champaign. Guzman, Hines and Kearns have already toured the school and plan to attend different events at Urbana throughout the end of the school year.
They’ll have other chances to meet their new students before next school year begins as well.
“They’re planning to come to different events at the high school as they can, as their schedule allows, to kind of just become more familiar with the high school and so that people start seeing their faces,” Tellez said.
“They’re not going to wait until July or August to start being part of the community. They want to start now. So they’re just really trying to come to as much as they can.”