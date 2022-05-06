Lori Ellinger’s positive impact on CU One-to-One Mentoring will continue long after her retirement on June 6.
At this week’s CU One-to-One Mentoring Scholarship Foundation celebration, it was announced that Lori and her husband, Paul, had donated a whopping $10,000 to a program near and dear to their heart.
“I believe in what we do,” said the longtime mentor and volunteer coordinator at Urbana High School. “I wanted to make a difference.”
Lori’s been all in since Day 1. So moved by what then was a fledgling mentoring program, she put pen to paper to encourage participation. On Wednesday, she was surprised with a framed copy of her impactful poem, which she plans to hang in the office of her Urbana home.
Foundation President Barb Linder said Lori has “a heart of gold.” Her role at Urbana “has been so much more than a job for her. It has been a calling that has arisen from her heart.”
The 64-year-old mother of two Urbana High grads said schoolwide cooperation made “it a dream job” that saw as many as 125 mentor-mentee pairings before COVID-19 interfered. “This doesn’t happen without a community of people who are willing to come in and volunteer,” she said. “I get to work with the very best people of Champaign-Urbana.”
Interested in mentoring during the 2022-’23 school year? Email Linder (blinder@usd116.org) or Lauren Smith (smithla@u4sd.org) to get started.