As giddy as 15-year-old Ella McCormick was to receive her driver’s permit on Monday, it wasn’t the highlight of her week.
That happened a few days earlier at a reception at Mahomet Area Youth Club, where she was honored as Youth of the Year with family and friends cheering her on. McCormick was selected because of the “growth, resilience and positive presence she’s demonstrated at MAYC.”
“Life is good,” McCormick said.
MAYC has “been a lifeline for our family,” said Sarah McCormick, a single mom to Ella and younger sisters Abbi and Sarah. “They’ve helped with everything. We’d be lost without them.”
Ella, a freshman at Mahomet-Seymour, said the award is going to hang on her bedroom wall so “it’s easy to see.”
Helping her celebrate last Friday: Sgt. Bill Ward and Officer Danielle Abbott from the Mahomet Police Department. Mom said their presence was impactful in that Ella one day would like to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“I never thought I’d win (the award),” Ella said. “It made me proud of myself and of all the people who have helped me get this far.”